Gov. Mike DeWine says competitiveness should be amended into Ohio constitution as redistricting criteria, if rules are changed

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine thinks Ohio should add district competitiveness to the language in the state constitution...

End Fascism
2d ago

I have said every district should be a swing district. That would weaken the advantage of incumbents and would help spur bipartisanship

