ONLINE kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, outdoor kitchenette, and misc.

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 24 DAYS AGO