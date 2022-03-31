Baystate Health reports 25 COVID-19 patients, 3 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 25 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.Zero tested positive for COVID during Springfield clinic held last weekend
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed
On Tuesday , there were 22 hospitalized patients, 3 of which were in the critical care unit with COVID-19.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0