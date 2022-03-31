Baystate Health reports 25 COVID-19 patients, 3 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 25 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

