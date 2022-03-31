ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 25 COVID-19 patients, 3 in critical care

By Waleed Azad
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 25 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Zero tested positive for COVID during Springfield clinic held last weekend

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

On Tuesday , there were 22 hospitalized patients, 3 of which were in the critical care unit with COVID-19.

MassLive.com

Baystate Health loosens visitor rules as COVID retreats

SPRINGFIELD — Most regular inpatients at Baystate Health hospitals can now receive two visitors and not just one under new rules announced Thursday. Baystate Health put Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer and Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield on its “green tier” as COVID-19 cases decline.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WIBW

Wamego Health Center honored for excellence in patient care

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center has been recognized for its excellence in patient care. Ascension Via Christi says the Wamego Health Center was recently honored for its overall quality of care by PRC - a leading national health care research firm. “Achieving this type of recognition takes a...
WAMEGO, KS
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

