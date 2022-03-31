ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

More than 1000 people without power in Raleigh County

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCN3b_0evhsHiC00

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – There are over a thousand customers without power in the Ghent area of Raleigh County.

According to AEP, there are a total of 1,448 power outages from Flat Top Lake to Shady Spring Middle School. The outages end just before Shady Spring, and include Mount View and Cool Ridge. Weathered Ground, a local brewery, made a Facebook post reporting they were among the customers in the outage.

“We currently have no power! We will keep everyone updated as soon as we have more information!”

Weathered Ground Brewery

The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 PM tonight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Power outages across West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:36 A.M. Thursday, March 31): According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, many customers across the Mountain State are still without power this morning. The company is reporting 192 outages across its service area, covering portions of West Virginia and Virginia. The outages are affecting a total of approximately 5,834 customers. More information on when […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

Virginia Street Wendy’s sign on fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wendy’s sign on Virginia Street in Charleston caught on fire earlier today, Mar. 30. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it is unclear how it started, but the surrounding brush and the sign did catch on fire. They tell us that it could be either an electrical fire or […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Shady Spring, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
City
Ghent, WV
City
Lake, WV
City
Cool Ridge, WV
City
Lake Ridge, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Sports
Raleigh County, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aep#Ground#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police seeking info on death of 48-year-old found in Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown detectives are asking anyone with information about the death of 48-year-old city resident Candace McLaughlin to contact them. The body of McLaughlin, who had been reported missing Sunday, was recovered Monday from Deckers Creek, behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. Police officers and firefighters conducted the recovery operation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Investigation underway at Raleigh County School

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Reports of sexual assault at a Raleigh County school are under investigation. The Raleigh County Sheriffs Department received a report of sexual assault involving students at Daniels Elementary School. Detectives assigned to the investigation would not comment. We did, however, speak with Raleigh County Superintendent David Price. He said they […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHL

Local firefighter loses home to fire while battling Sevier Co. wildfire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
WFXR

More than 800 remain in the dark in parts of VA and WV

UPDATE 11:59 p.m.: The number of Appalachian Power customers impacted by outages has fallen throughout the night with with power restored to most. According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, more than 800 customers remain without power across parts of Virginia and southeastern West Virginia late Thursday night. — UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: The number of Appalachian […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Gov. Jim Justice announced multi-million-dollar business expansion in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV– (WVNS) A global packaging product manufacturer expanded their business in Raleigh County. Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday, April 1, Klöckner Pentaplast will invest in a multi-million-dollar expansion at their Beaver, WV plant. The Beaver plant was named K.P’s Plant of the Year for productivity out of 30 worldwide factories in 2021. In […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSET

Thousands without power as gusty winds blow through Central Virginia

(WSET) — Gusty winds Thursday are likely behind numerous power outages Thursday. Campbell County is seeing the highest number of outages as of 1:45 p.m., with 959 customers without power. [VIEW INTERACTIVE RADAR]. Appalachian Power is reporting a total of 3546 customers without electricity. The following communities are affected,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy