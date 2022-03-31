Freeze Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Ripley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN RIPLEY COUNTIES THROUGH 1030 PM EDT At 957 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Osgood, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Batesville, Oldenburg, Sunman, Napoleon, Huntersville, Ballstown, Penntown and Interstate 74 at State Route 101. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
