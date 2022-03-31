Freeze Warning issued for Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 615 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Fourchon, or 24 miles southeast of Galliano, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and southeastern Jefferson Parishes, including the following locations... Grand Isle. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

