Edwards County, IL

Freeze Warning issued for Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 615 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Fourchon, or 24 miles southeast of Galliano, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and southeastern Jefferson Parishes, including the following locations... Grand Isle. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .Even with recent rain and snow this past week, the Little Wabash River at Carmi will continue to fall over the weekend, dropping below minor flood stage on Monday. For the Little Wabash River...including Carmi...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The inundation of county roads begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 19.0 feet Sunday morning, March 20th. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hale, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hale; Perry The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Perry County in central Alabama Southeastern Hale County in west central Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newbern, or 8 miles south of Greensboro, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Newbern, Heiberger, Morgan Springs, Cedarville, Laneville, Folsom and Ellards. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 61 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GREENE PERRY STONE WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, LEAKESVILLE, MCLAIN, NEW AUGUSTA, RICHTON, WAYNESBORO, AND WIGGINS.
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 19.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Hoke, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Edgecombe; Hoke; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne; Wilson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Scotland, Wilson, Hoke, Wayne, Sampson, Cumberland and Edgecombe Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 729 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through midday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Montevallo, Brent, Centreville, Pleasant Grove, Tarrant and Midfield.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Perry; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...EAST CENTRAL PERRY...SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND NORTHERN GREENE COUNTIES At 824 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Clara to 9 miles east of Richton to Beaumont, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chatom, Saint Stephens, Millry, State Line, Buckatunna and Fruitdale. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...This morning, sub-freezing low temperatures in the low to middle 20s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Washington, central Clarke, northwestern George, Perry, southeastern Wayne, Greene and northern Stone Counties through 945 AM CDT At 840 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Buckatunna to 4 miles west of Maxie. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Wiggins, Chatom, Richton, Leakesville, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Deer Park, Whatley, Tibbie, Beaumont, New Augusta, Millry, McLain, State Line, Buckatunna and Fruitdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...This morning, sub-freezing low temperatures in the low to middle 20s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill unprotected crops and other sensitive vegetation that have begun growing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in northeast Alabama, Jackson and Marshall. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 209 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsboro, Winchester, Decherd, Stevenson, Cowan, Hollywood, Grant, Huntland, Skyline, Woodville, Anderson, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Langston, Paint Rock, Estillfork, Jericho, Larkin, Princeton and Hollytree. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN

