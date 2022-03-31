ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Goodfellas,' 'Sopranos' actor Paul Herman dies at 76

By Sarah Dewberry
Denver Channel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Paul Herman, best known for his roles in "The Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos," passed away on Tuesday, on what would've been his 76th birthday. According to CNN and The...

www.thedenverchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Doug Ellin
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Paul Herman
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Cnn#The New York Times#Keaton Woods
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

Susan Lucci to headline 'Celebrity Autobiography' at Adelphi in April

Soap opera icon Susan Lucci has joined the long list of performers who have taken part in "Celebrity Autobiography," the long-running comedic stage show in which stars read from celebrity memoirs. Raised in Elmont and in Garden City, where she still lives, Lucci will join Mario Cantone, Alan Zweibel and other stars to perform the show on April 30 at Adelphi University in her town.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Julian McMahon's Dramatic Exit Explained by Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon has officially exited the hit CBS drama, and now series showrunner David Hudgins has explained more about the big exodus. Speaking to Deadline, Hudgins discussed the big change and dished on what went into crafting McMahon's final episode. Note: Spoilers below for Tuesday's episode of FBI: Most Wanted.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Who's Who in Julia on HBO Max

Julia is the new HBO Max comedy series from creator Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and just like the 2009 bifurcated biopic (Julie & Julia), it's named after its subject — the great chef and TV personality Julia Child. Her life and career are certainly fascinating enough to warrant it, although it remains to be seen whether the new series can manage to qualitatively separate itself from a film that starred Meryl Streep. The TV series will get more space to tell the fascinating story of Child's TV series The French Chef, however, and that could be all kinds of fun.
TV SERIES
insideedition.com

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

While Will Smith waits to find out what action the Academy will take over his slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, others wait to see what the impact might be on the new Oscar winner's career. At least one of his former co-stars says he'll never work with him again.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy