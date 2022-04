A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO