UTA has named Carmen Bona as its chief strategy and corporate development officer reporting to CEO Jeremy Zimmer, the agency announced Friday. Bona, who previously was the managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group as well as a former analyst for McKinsey & Co., will join UTA as a partner and will lead a corporate strategy and M&A team for the agency. She’ll be based out of the Beverly Hills headquarters.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO