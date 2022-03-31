Michael Mosley found guilty on all counts in deadly Midtown stabbing trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A jury found Michael Mosley guilty Thursday on all counts in the 2019 stabbing of three people outside of the Dogwood bar over the Christmas holiday break, which claimed the lives of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni, and left A.J. Bethurum with serious injuries.

Charges

First Degree Murder (Count 1): Guilty

(Count 1): Guilty First Degree Murder (Count 2): Guilty

(Count 2): Guilty Attempted First Degree Murder (Count 3): Guilty

(Count 3): Guilty Assault (Count 4): Guilty

Mosley’s sentencing is set for May 23.

Friends and family members of the victims did not want to speak after the verdict, but prosecutor, Jan Norman, says this was a case of justice being served.

“This is 100% Michael Mosley. Michael Mosley did this, this all happened because of him. There’s not one thing a single one of those victims did to bring this to them. Everything they did was what you would do as a human being, you see your friend in trouble you try to help them. He’s the one who did this, he brought this anger and violence to them.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police said the stabbing started over a woman Mosley was flirting with and her group of friends were attacked after trying to protect her.

22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni

The trial began on Monday and was an emotional experience for the victims’ families. Jury selection lasted much of the day before opening statements, which were relatively brief. The prosecution painted a picture of friends reuniting over the holiday and how it turned fatal at the hands of Mosley in a matter of seconds.

The defense has said Mosley acted in self-defense.

Never-before seen video and images were shown Tuesday in the double homicide case as day two of the trial for Mosley was packed with compelling testimony and evidence.

A photo captured the BGA graduates who were home from college meeting up before heading out to Dogwood on December 21st, 2019.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Emma Yoder was first to testify, painting a picture of how well-loved the victims were. She said Beathard was never known to carry a weapon or start a fight.

The lead detective later showed a disturbing cell phone video of Trapeni after he was stabbed, covered In blood as he walked away before collapsing on the sidewalk. It was difficult video for everyone to watch.

New surveillance footage detailing what unfolded inside the bar was also played as Yoder was approached several times by Mosley.

Investigators said the fatal fight was sparked after Mosley made numerous advances towards her.

Bethurum, the only survivor of the three stabbing victims, gave his testimony on Thursday .

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.