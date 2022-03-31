ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windber, PA

No injuries after Windber crash involving car & bus with 16 students on board, police say

By WJAC Staff
WJAC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDBER, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say no one was injured Thursday when a car and school...

wjactv.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Windber, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Windber, PA
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
TheDailyBeast

Grandma Kills 3-Year-Old She Just Adopted in Tragic Accident

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bossip

So Sad: 21-Year-Old Who Tweeted About Being ‘Best Drunk Driver Ever’ Charged With Killing 3 In DWI Crash

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was arrested after allegedly mowing down two state troopers, Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin Mack III, 33, along with pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, Monday night in Philadelphia as they walked on the shoulder of I-95, CBS 3 reported. Sources close to the investigation say the troopers reportedly pulled Webb over just minutes before the crash but received the distress call about a person on the interstate leaving to help before approaching Webb’s vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy