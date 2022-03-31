ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Police: Penfield man charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter after hitting bicyclist

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Brighton Police Department has charged a 62-year-old Penfield man with DWI and second degree vehicular manslaughter after police say he hit and killed a...

www.whec.com

