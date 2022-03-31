ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford murder suspect arrested in Texas

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced Thursday that Zion Jones, 21, who was wanted for the murder of Da’Mavlee Macklin in 2020, has been arrested in Texas.

Macklin, 25, was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Auburn and Rockton in September 2020.

Police said Jones was found in Dallas, Texas by the U.S. Marshals in February and has been transported back to Rockford.

He faces charges of First Degree Murder.

Tyris Jones is also charged with Macklin’s murder. Tyris Jones was later shot by a Rockford Police Officer after a 9-minute pursuit on October 2nd. His shooting spurred protests outside Rockford City Hall for several months.

