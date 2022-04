Jerald David Cannon Col. USAF (ret.) 1/1/1934 - 3/21/2022 On March 21, Jerald David Cannon, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Pleasant View, Utah surrounded by his family. His death was the combination of long-term health issues and impacts from a COVID infection last year that he couldn't overcome. Jerry was a New Year's baby born January 1, 1934 in Tremonton, Utah to Douglas and Amelia Cannon. Jerry grew up in Tremonton, playing every sport possible and hunting in between. After graduating from Bear River High School, he briefly attended Utah State University before joining the military and traveling to Texas and Colorado for his basic training and flight school.

