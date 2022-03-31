Medical & surgical bed occupancy climbs to 91% in Omaha

On Thursday, The Douglas County Health Department reported 102 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since its most recent semi-weekly report on Monday. During this time, the DCHD received three confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates for one man and two women over 75, all of whom were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,105.

According to the most recent metro-area hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 91% occupancy with 134 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 81% rate with 59 staffed beds available for all patients.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 92% capacity with 11 beds available for all patients.

There are 87 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19

Including 85 adults and two pediatric cases

individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 Eleven of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There are five additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Four individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 149,816.

