ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Medical & surgical bed occupancy climbs to 91% in Omaha

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYYmW_0evhl1D600

On Thursday, The Douglas County Health Department reported 102 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since its most recent semi-weekly report on Monday. During this time, the DCHD received three confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates for one man and two women over 75, all of whom were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,105.

According to the most recent metro-area hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are at 91% occupancy with 134 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 81% rate with 59 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 92% capacity with 11 beds available for all patients.
  • There are 87 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19
    • Including 85 adults and two pediatric cases
  • Eleven of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.
  • There are five additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
  • Four individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 149,816.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KMTV 3 News Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Multiple Texas beds on low ICU bed capacity

At least 35 Texas hospitals were out of ICU beds last week, according to the latest federal data. Look up the ones near you. " At least 35 Texas hospitals were out of ICU beds last week, according to the latest federal data. Look up the ones near you. " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Mercyhealth gets OK to close 70 surgical beds in Illinois

Mercyhealth received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities & Review Board to close 70 surgical beds at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton in Rockford, Ill., the Rockford Register Star reported March 15. The plan passed on a 6-0 vote from the board. Closing 70 surgical beds is part of Mercyhealth's plan to...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Vance Thompson Vision

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Vance Thompson Vision about what Presbyopia is and how to treat it with Presbyopia drops. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupancy#Death Certificates#Medical Surgical#Dchd
WOWT

GRAPHIC: Dog attack in La Vista has neighbors concerned

The jury heard the voice of the congressman for most of the day. A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Drivers running stop signs caught on camera at a busy intersection. Judge Jackson in the hot seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse...
LA VISTA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors

A troubled western Iowa nursing home is being sued by four different vendors for an alleged failure to pay more than half a million dollars in fees for management and patient-care services. Since January 2019, Sioux City’s 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community has been cited for 106 regulatory violations and subjected to $195,000 in federal fines. […] The post Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Western Iowa Today

Source of Problems at Iowa Falls Kwik Star Found

(Iowa Falls, IA) — State health officials have now determined what caused three Iowa Falls convenience store employees to become seriously ill while at work Tuesday. According to John Mchugh, director of corporate communications for Kwik Star Incorporated, the problem was caused by oven cleaner that was not completely cleaned up before the store’s oven was used again. The affected employees were sent to the hospital when proper cleaning procedures were not followed and the oven cleaner vaporized. All employees were reported as having returned to normal health status as of Wednesday.
IOWA FALLS, IA
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women worker arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A worker at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York has been arrested. According to a release from NDCS, Nicole Eliker, 40, a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a committed offender. The person with whom she is accused of interacting is currently on parole supervision.
YORK, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy