Indy entrepreneur shot to death at home in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS– A well-known and respected local entrepreneur was shot to death at a home in Castleton .

J’Mel Dowdell

Just before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, police were called to Timber View drive and found a man shot. That victim died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

The deadly shooting remains an active investigation, but the violence came as a shock to those who knew the victim because they describe him as a man committed to motivating and guiding youth.

“First and foremost it’s devastating,” said Dave Macon. “It’s just tough. It’s tough.”

Dave Macon describes the victim, 43-year-old J’Mel Dowdell, as a friend who always tried to uplift those around him.

“He was the first person that paid me and validated my business idea,” said Macon. “That’s another big thing he represented: entrepreneurship and going after what you want and what you believe in.”

Dave said J’Mel’s passion was a clothing, toy and entertainment line called Button Nose Kidz. The website explains the company was founded on the belief that children should be encouraged to dream big.

“That’s really what he was trying to get after, pouring into the youth, mentoring and empowering them to develop their self-image, their courage and their mindset,” said Macon.

Image via Button Nose Kidz website

While the shooting is believed to be domestic-related, police confirm they detained one person of interest, but later released that person pending further investigation.

Neighbors in Castleton were also stunned by the death because the neighborhood does not see many shootings.

A map highlighting all the homicides this year shows there hasn’t been another case within 10 miles of where J’mel was killed, but the fact is violence can happen anywhere and anytime.

“I just encourage everybody to be safe,” said Macon. “I think when it gets to this point, everybody probably has regrets.”

Police said no arrests have been made. The case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges should be filed.

