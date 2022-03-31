ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain resident's sneaker business on Arch Street has you covered from custom to restoration

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – If you’re searching for custom sneakers, or have sneakers you don’t want to part with just because they don’t have their new look anymore, Dorce Customs can take care of that. New Britain resident Donovan Dorce opened the business at 37 Arch...

www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

Berlin departments will be closed for Good Friday

BERLIN – Get your town business done early on in the week. All town departments in Berlin will close at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 and remain closed through Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday. The town’s normal trash and recycling schedule will remain in effect....
BERLIN, CT
