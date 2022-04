WOOD RIVER - There was a time, not long ago, when looking at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Madison County might have evoked feelings of sadness or frustration for Toni Corona. Lately, though, the director of the Madison County Health Department is finding more reasons to feel positive about the present and upbeat about the future. There have been 784 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic - but none for several days.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO