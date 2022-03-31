Purdue’s Ivey enters name in NBA Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue’s Jaden Ivey – a likely lottery pick and possible top five selection – has announced he will forego his final two season of college eligibility and enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

A consensus All-American, Ivey was named a finalist for the Jerry West Award. Ivey led the Boilermakers to a 29-8 record and a spot in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five tournaments, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while also adding 33 steals and 20 blocked shots.

Ivey released the following statement via social media on Thursday:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game of basketball. He has given me the passion, confidence and drive to pursue this dream of mine.

To my support system, my family — Thank you for loving me and supporting me through all the challenges and adversities that I have endured throughout my basketball career. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, wisdom and love.

To my teammates, thank you for making the past two years unforgettable. Every day we went to war, competed and gave it our all on the court. I’m very thankful to have been a part of something special.

To Coach Painter, thank you for giving a kid from South Bend a chance to come play for your program. You have not only helped me become a better player, but a better person off the court. I am forever grateful to know a person like you.

To Boiler Nation, you made every game special. Thank you for all of your support.

With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft. This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey.

