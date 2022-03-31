ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genius iMessage hack lets you text much faster

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A clever iPhone hack lets you type some texts much faster.

Better yet, it works on iMessage and WhatsApp too – so you can seriously upgrade your texting game.

Texting can take up a lot of time, especially if you’re sending a very long message on iPhone.

But if you regularly send similar texts, there’s an easy solution.

It’s possible to use Apple’s text-replacement feature to quickly type out long missives.

So if you often share an address, a phone number, a common phrase or anything else regularly, it’s worth setting up a text-replacement for it.

The hack was recently shared by TikTok creator @ericnowoslawski , earning hundreds of likes.

In the video, Eric uses the feature to quickly share personal info, like a personal email address.

And he puts the letter “x” before a phrase – like “xemail” – to trigger the text replacement.

This is something you wouldn’t ordinarily type, so it’s safe to use it as a text replacement.

And it can save you loads of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh7zg_0evhixzG00
The hack was recently shared by TikTok creator @ericnowoslawski, earning hundreds of likes.TikTok/@ericnowoslawski How to set up iPhone text replacement

First, open Settings and then go into General.

Scroll down to Keyboards and then tap into Text Replacement.

You can then create replacements, typing in a phrase and a shortcut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9DiC_0evhixzG00
In the video, Eric uses the feature to quickly share personal info, like a personal email address.TikTok/@ericnowoslawski

The shortcut is what you personally type out, and the phrase is what it transforms into.

So keep the shortcut short, and have the phrase as long as you’d like.

Now when you type that shortcut using the built-in Apple keyboard, it’ll automatically transform into the phrase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN6qv_0evhixzG00
It’s possible to use Apple’s text-replacement feature to quickly type out long missives.TikTok/@ericnowoslawski

Make sure to pick shortcuts that are slightly obscure that you wouldn’t accidentally type in normal conversation.

If one becomes annoying or isn’t very useful, you can edit or delete it at any time.

You should also read our guide on how to type faster on iPhone .

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

