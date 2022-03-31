ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks vs. Nets odds, predictions, and player prop parlay for Thursday

By Erich Richter
 2 days ago

The TNT game of the week! The Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the biggest NBA games left on the schedule. This game is happening in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving will be active thanks to Mayor Eric Adams overturning his vaccine mandate .

Below is a breakdown Thursday’s big game at Barclays Center.

Bucks vs. Nets odds

Spread: Nets -1.5 vs. Bucks +1.5

Moneyline: Nets -130 vs. Bucks +105

Total: Over 243.5 | Under 243.5

Bucks vs. Nets predictions

Brooklyn struggled against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, playing a tight game but still managed to pull out a victory. Coach Steve Nash went on to say that the players need to fix the defense rather than the coach saying it every day. While this is a big game and could be the one that the Nets right the ship, there is no data or statistical analysis to show that is coming.

In fact, the Bucks’ performance, and in particular Giannis Antetokounmpo, was so strong in a win over the 76ers that is surprising to see them as underdogs. Antetokounmpo had an otherworldly 40 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks (including the game-winner), and a steal.

The Bucks are the value play here if you are looking to bet the game. However, I am going to steer clear of the game itself and bet the ‘over’ 243.5 points on BetMGM. Over the past 10 games, the Nets and Bucks rank third and seventh respectively in offensive rating — a stat that measures a team’s proficiency on offense.

Naturally, the total suggests that might be the case. An interesting note is that the Bucks are averaging 122.3 PPG in their last 10 contests while the nets average 121.2. That number added together equals exactly the total that sportsbooks are projecting, 243.5.

I’ll take the over in this revenge game for Brooklyn.

Bucks vs. Nets prediction : Over 243.5 -110 (BetMGM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uw77s_0evhivDo00 Kevin Durant hits what many thought was the game-winning three-pointer in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals for the Brooklyn Nets. Getty Images Best NBA player prop for Thursday: Kevin Durant to record a double-double +190

Odds provided by BetMGM

Kevin Durant has a double-double in two of his last four games. At +190, Durant is a solid value to get on a double-double in tonight’s game. Other books have this closer to +120 so the +190 is excellent. Furthermore, he has seven or eight assists in three of his last five. Don’t sleep on him getting 10 assists either.

NBA Thursday parlay: Bucks vs. Nets

Odds provided by FanDuel

  • +1029 Parlay for Thursday : Seth Curry ‘over’ 12.5 points (+102) + Kevin Durant ‘over’ 7.5 rebounds (-106) + Kevin Durant ‘over’ 2.5 three-pointers made (+108) + Jrue Holiday ‘over’ 1.5 three-pointers (-180)

For every Tuesday TNT game of the week, FanDuel offers a risk-free $10 same-game parlay for all of its users. Win or lose, your $10 bet is given back to you as long as the odds are +400 or longer.

Comments / 0

