Bulls vs. Clippers prediction, bets: PRO report says fade Chicago

Three sports fill out the Thursday betting menu, but two games are attracting the most meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today, one NBA side, one NBA total, and one NHL underdog satisfy a majority of the five factors listed above. Which are they? Let’s dive in to the report’s suggestions.

Paul George is fully back in the fold for the Clippers, and his team satisfies three factors tonight in Chicago.

Sharp money has come in on the visitors, which opened today as three-and-a-half-point underdogs before moving to its current spread of +2.5. Additionally, big money bets have shown for the Clippers , which has received only 43 percent of total spread bets. However, it has simultaneously received 86 percent of the money, the highest percentage delta across tonight’s five-game NBA slate.

Clippers coach Ty LueUSA TODAY SportsDeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basketGetty Images

Finally, there’s one Action Network PRO system recommending the Clippers tonight – the “NBA Tickets vs. Money” system. That system, which looks at teams with a sub-50 percent spread bets percentage and at least a nine percent difference to the money, has a 54 percent historical win rate and five percent return on investment.

As for the total, sharp action has seen a two-point drop from the opening number of 223.5, while big money has also contributed to the drop. As of this writing, 65 percent of the bets and 95 percent of the money has shown for the under.

Finally, one top NBA analyst for The Action Network is supporting the under tonight, rounding out the three factors in the total’s favor.

Thursday’s NHL slate features a number of big underdogs, but respected money likes the Devils in Boston.

The Action Network has tracked sharp action coming in on the Devils, which opened at +250 on the moneyline against the Bruins. Further, big money bets have come in on the Devils. As of this writing, it has received only 27 percent of moneyline bets but 80 percent of the overall handle. Just like the Clippers, that’s the biggest percentage delta across the entire NHL slate.

The final factor going in favor of the Devils is Action Network model projections. Our power ratings suggest New Jersey should only be a +152 underdog to the Bruins, which does arrive 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.