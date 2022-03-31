ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Clippers prediction, bets: PRO report says fade Chicago

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Three sports fill out the Thursday betting menu, but two games are attracting the most meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today, one NBA side, one NBA total, and one NHL underdog satisfy a majority of the five factors listed above. Which are they? Let’s dive in to the report’s suggestions.

Los Angeles Clippers (+2.5) at Chicago Bulls & Clippers/Bulls Under 221.5

Paul George is fully back in the fold for the Clippers, and his team satisfies three factors tonight in Chicago.

Sharp money has come in on the visitors, which opened today as three-and-a-half-point underdogs before moving to its current spread of +2.5. Additionally, big money bets have shown for the Clippers , which has received only 43 percent of total spread bets. However, it has simultaneously received 86 percent of the money, the highest percentage delta across tonight’s five-game NBA slate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aH7hX_0evhiuL500 Clippers coach Ty LueUSA TODAY Sports https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZyPwp_0evhiuL500
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basketGetty Images

Finally, there’s one Action Network PRO system recommending the Clippers tonight – the “NBA Tickets vs. Money” system. That system, which looks at teams with a sub-50 percent spread bets percentage and at least a nine percent difference to the money, has a 54 percent historical win rate and five percent return on investment.

As for the total, sharp action has seen a two-point drop from the opening number of 223.5, while big money has also contributed to the drop. As of this writing, 65 percent of the bets and 95 percent of the money has shown for the under.

Finally, one top NBA analyst for The Action Network is supporting the under tonight, rounding out the three factors in the total’s favor.

New Jersey Devils Moneyline (+210) at Boston Bruins

Thursday’s NHL slate features a number of big underdogs, but respected money likes the Devils in Boston.

The Action Network has tracked sharp action coming in on the Devils, which opened at +250 on the moneyline against the Bruins. Further, big money bets have come in on the Devils. As of this writing, it has received only 27 percent of moneyline bets but 80 percent of the overall handle. Just like the Clippers, that’s the biggest percentage delta across the entire NHL slate.

The final factor going in favor of the Devils is Action Network model projections. Our power ratings suggest New Jersey should only be a +152 underdog to the Bruins, which does arrive 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
ESPN

Clippers rip Bucks 153-119 as both teams rest top players

MILWAUKEE -- — On a night when both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers rested their top guys, Robert Covington made the most of an opportunity for additional playing time. So did his Clippers teammates. Covington scored a career-high 43 points and made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers to...
NBA
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan scores 50 as Bulls rally past Clippers

DeMar DeRozan scored 10 of his season-high 50 points in overtime as the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 135-130 on Thursday. DeRozan’s dunk with three seconds left in OT sealed the comeback victory for Chicago (45-32), which never trailed in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Devils#Nhl#Nba Tickets#Chicago Bulls Clippers#Action Network Pro
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers’ season didn’t go exactly how they envisioned it going. Instead of contending for the playoffs, Portland is fighting for one of the worst records in the Western Conference. The Spurs, on the other hand, are fighting to the end of the season to secure a playoff spot. San Antonio is currently tied for the tenth seed in the West with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every game is absolutely crucial as the Spurs attempt to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. This game should be an entertaining one, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Portland 27-49; San Antonio 31-45 The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. The Trail Blazers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15 point spread they are up against.
NBA
thecomeback.com

DeMar DeRozan scores 50 points in Bulls’ comeback win over Clippers; NBA world reacts

March 2022 in the NBA closes out in very fitting fashion, with another player scoring 50 points. DeMar DeRozan dropped 50 on the Los Angeles Clippers in a 135-130 overtime victory for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at the United Center. And it was a pretty wild comeback by the Bulls (who trailed by as many as 16 points), led of course by DeRozan.
NBA
FOX Sports

Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup with Cleveland

LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 26-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points...
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy