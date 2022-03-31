ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County COVID update for March 31

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, Warren County Health Services reported 44 new COVID-19 cases. Those cases are an accumulation of two days of reports, including 28 new cases on Wednesday and 16 on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Warren County had four residents hospitalized for reasons stemming from coronavirus infection. That number is up by one from earlier in the week.

Warren County has seen 106 coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The county’s average 7-day positive test rate stood at 4.1%.

Home COVID-19 testing kits remain available at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, and town halls across the reaches of Warren County. A testing site also operates daily at Warren County Municipal Center. The center operates from 9-11 on weekdays, and is open by appointment to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.

To date, Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 15,955 coronavirus cases among residents of the county. New York State continues to operate a vaccine clinic offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, located at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

