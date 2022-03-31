Caesars Promo Code scores NBA bonus this week

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, ahead of a fantastic schedule of sports.

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Empire State to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Milwaukee has gotten to this point in large part by prevailing in 11 of the last 14 games, with its most recent success a thrilling 118-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

The Nets have been in fine form in their own right recently, having secured eight wins in the last 11 games. Their most recent success came Tuesday night when they toppled the Detroit Pistons by a 130-123 score. The Nets will continue without Ben Simmons, who’s out due to injury, and tonight’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. The Bucks hold a 2-1 series lead.

The Chicago Bulls play host to the Los Angeles Clippers. This marks the first game of a five-game homestand for the Bulls, as they look to build on the momentum from a win in their last game and contribute to their, 26-10, home record.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are coming off an impressive comeback win, as they rallied back from a 25-point deficit, thanks to a 34-point performance from Paul George in his first game back after a three-month absence.

Finally, Detroit Pistons take on the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Pistons coming off a loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Philadelphia lost their last outing too, but it is no mean feat losing to the Bucks. James Harden was the leading scorer for the 76ers since he ended with 32 points and nine assists, while Joel Embiid finished with 29 points.

