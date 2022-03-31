ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Caesars Promo Code scores NBA bonus this week

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, ahead of a fantastic schedule of sports.

Upcoming Sports Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Empire State to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Milwaukee has gotten to this point in large part by prevailing in 11 of the last 14 games, with its most recent success a thrilling 118-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

The Nets have been in fine form in their own right recently, having secured eight wins in the last 11 games. Their most recent success came Tuesday night when they toppled the Detroit Pistons by a 130-123 score. The Nets will continue without Ben Simmons, who’s out due to injury, and tonight’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. The Bucks hold a 2-1 series lead.

The Chicago Bulls play host to the Los Angeles Clippers. This marks the first game of a five-game homestand for the Bulls, as they look to build on the momentum from a win in their last game and contribute to their, 26-10, home record.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are coming off an impressive comeback win, as they rallied back from a 25-point deficit, thanks to a 34-point performance from Paul George in his first game back after a three-month absence.

Finally, Detroit Pistons take on the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Pistons coming off a loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Philadelphia lost their last outing too, but it is no mean feat losing to the Bucks.  James Harden was the leading scorer for the 76ers since he ended with 32 points and nine assists, while Joel Embiid finished with 29 points.

What do you get with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?
Caesars Promo Code NYPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get up to $1,100 in first bet insurance Caesars Promo Code T&Cs New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply. How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise they will expire.
Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers
Caesars Profit Boosts


Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage, and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus

21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash drops truth bombs on Nets’ Ben Simmons situation

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a playoff run without one of its primary stars. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be ready, Ben Simmons won’t be. Although trading James Harden seemed to be the Nets’ only real choice, trading for Simmons proved to be costly. Durant, in an MVP-caliber season, will likely be heading home early because of the team’s inability to remain high in the standings.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
Centre Daily

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: $1100 In First Bet Insurance For NCAAs

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Basketball season is getting exciting. Between March Madness and the end of the NBA regular season, there is a ton of action for New Yorkers to bet on. We are headed into the Tournament’s Sweet 16, and one level up, both the Knicks and Nets are making their final push for the NBA playoffs. Through it all, the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code MCBETCZR is providing security by giving new customers $1,100 in first bet insurance.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Code#Caesars Sportsbook#The Detroit Pistons#Bucks#The Los Angeles Clippers
CBS LA

Jackson scores 34, but Bulls rally past Clippers 135-130 in OT

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-130 in overtime Thursday night. DeRozan finished two points shy of his career high. The five-time All-Star scored 17 in the fourth quarter, though he missed the go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds of regulation after making the first two attempts to tie it. He then scored 10 in overtime, helping the Bulls come away with a win they sorely needed after falling behind by 16 in the third period. Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference for a large portion of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers’ season didn’t go exactly how they envisioned it going. Instead of contending for the playoffs, Portland is fighting for one of the worst records in the Western Conference. The Spurs, on the other hand, are fighting to the end of the season to secure a playoff spot. San Antonio is currently tied for the tenth seed in the West with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every game is absolutely crucial as the Spurs attempt to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. This game should be an entertaining one, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Portland 27-49; San Antonio 31-45 The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. The Trail Blazers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15 point spread they are up against.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, April 2 best bets from proven computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. Cleveland is 2-0 against New York and 42-35 overall this season, though the Cavaliers are 18-20 on the road. The Knicks are 9-5 in the last 14 games, improving to 34-43 overall. Julius Randle (quad), Quentin Grimes (knee), Nerlens Noel (foot) and Cam Reddish (shoulder) are out for New York. Jarrett Allen (finger), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Rajon Rondo (ankle) are out for Cleveland.
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 1 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the New York Knicks. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. A victory for the...
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy