ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache, OK

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searching for knifepoint robbery suspect

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7M4S_0evhigE900

CACHE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store while armed with a knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXRld_0evhigE900
Andre Butler. Photo from OSBI.

Andre Butler, 30, is suspected of robbing the Hop and Sack convenience store on Wednesday afternoon and fleeing a Cache police officer who fired multiple gunshots at him, according to OSBI officials.

Death penalty sought in triple murder case against former Oklahoma City attorney, boyfriend

The robbery allegedly occurred before 2 p.m.

Cache Police Department officers searched the area over the next few hours. An officer located him near the 3rd Street and B intersection.

The officer ordered Butler to put down the knife. The officer then fired multiple shots. Butler ran east into a neighborhood. It is unknown if Butler was struck by the gunfire, OSBI officials said.

‘Career criminal’ hurls hatchet at Oklahoma City police cruiser

Butler remains on the loose. He’s described as a Black male, 6’2″ tall, 160 pounds and as having brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and black plaid pants and no shirt. He could be armed with a knife, according to OSBI.

Do not approach Butler if you see him. Contact the Cache Police Department at (580) 429-3381 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cache, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
hiphopnc.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#State Of Oklahoma#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy