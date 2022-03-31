Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searching for knifepoint robbery suspect
CACHE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store while armed with a knife.
Andre Butler, 30, is suspected of robbing the Hop and Sack convenience store on Wednesday afternoon and fleeing a Cache police officer who fired multiple gunshots at him, according to OSBI officials.Death penalty sought in triple murder case against former Oklahoma City attorney, boyfriend
The robbery allegedly occurred before 2 p.m.
Cache Police Department officers searched the area over the next few hours. An officer located him near the 3rd Street and B intersection.
The officer ordered Butler to put down the knife. The officer then fired multiple shots. Butler ran east into a neighborhood. It is unknown if Butler was struck by the gunfire, OSBI officials said.‘Career criminal’ hurls hatchet at Oklahoma City police cruiser
Butler remains on the loose. He’s described as a Black male, 6’2″ tall, 160 pounds and as having brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and black plaid pants and no shirt. He could be armed with a knife, according to OSBI.
