ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

A Facebook bug promoted posts containing nudity, violence, and misinformation over the past 6 months, new report says

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThoKc_0evhiGTN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Muh6I_0evhiGTN00
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • A Facebook bug promoted misinformation on its News Feed instead of stymieing it in recent months.
  • Engineers first noticed the issue in October and resolved the bug on March 11, The Verge reported.
  • Facebook has long grappled with critics who say the platform is a major driver of false information that stokes divisiveness.

A software bug has been inadvertently amplifying misinformation on Facebook instead of combatting it, according to a Thursday report from The Verge.

According to an internal report viewed by the outlet, Facebook engineers identified a "massive ranking failure" on its News Feed that heavily distributed posts containing nudity, violence, and false information reviewed by independent third-party fact checkers over the past six months.

It also indexed posts by Russian state-owned media outlets, which have since blocked Facebook after the company restricted the accounts of the publications in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The technical issue at the root of the problem was first introduced in 2019, but didn't cause any issues until 2021 when the engineers first noticed it. The issue was resolved on March 11, The Verge reported.

Facebook, now Meta, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Company spokesperson Joe Osborne confirmed the issue to The Verge and said Meta "detected inconsistencies in downranking on five separate occasions, which correlated with small, temporary increases to internal metrics."

How Facebook ranks content and pushes posts to users has become a contentious topic for the company in recent years.

For example, the platform rolled out an algorithm tweak in 2018 that promoted posts it anticipated users would engage with the most, such as content from friends and family. It was a move designed to keep people scrolling longer, but it also led to higher circulation of violent, false, and politically divisive content.

The move heavily influenced news production as well, forcing publishers to reorient their business models to reach readers, who had proven they were more likely to click on so-called clickbait stories driven by sensationalism.

The "Facebook Papers" from 2021 in part revealed that Facebook employees were concerned that the 2018 algorithm change would indeed elevate political divisiveness and outrage.

The platform took action in August 2021 when it announced it would start downranking political content in people's News Feeds , or reducing the number of political posts that users see. The move marked a departure for Facebook, which has traditionally relied heavily on its ranking algorithm, which decides how likely someone is to share or comment on a certain post based on past engagement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
hotnewhiphop.com

Grandparents of HoneyKomb Brazy Were Killed Over A Facebook Post

New details have emerged surrounding the death of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's grandparents who died in a house fire last year. Investigators allege that the fire was in response to a Facebook post from OMB Peezy. Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers have been charged with murder for setting the house on...
CELEBRITIES
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nudity#Misinformation#The Bug#Angerer Getty#News Feed#Verge#Russian
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check Follow-Up: Facebook Protect's deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Time for a Fact Check Follow-Up. Earlier this month we told you about an alert from Facebook. It said if you didn't take action by a certain date you'd be locked out from your account. Well, that deadline is now here. If you got that...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Facebook hired company to spread negative stories about TikTok, report says

Facebook has been paying a right-wing consulting firm to discredit TikTok, a new report says.According to The Washington Post, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, hired a firm called Targeted Victory to get negative articles and letters about the Chinese app published in major newspapers.Originally a consulting group for Republican campaigns, Targeted Victory reportedly told its employees to “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using,” according to emails obtained by the Post.This is a breaking news story. More to follow
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

Legal concerns shut down YouTube ad-blocking app Vanced

March 14 (UPI) -- A third-party app that allowed Android users to bypass YouTube Premium fees and block ads has been shut down over legal reasons. YouTube allows users to pay for an ad-free subscription to YouTube Premium to avoid watching advertisements while YouTube creators can earn revenue from their work. Android users have been able to use the third-party app Vanced to block ads without paying.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Zuckerberg's Facebook Receives Very Worrisome News About Crypto

Facebook finds itself again at the center of a controversy. It's as if the social media giant, which changed its name last October to become Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, was struggling to manage its practices. Australia’s consumer watchdog (ACCC) has decided to sue...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Facebook Joins TikTok: What Does The Move Mean For Meta's Growth?

Facebook, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has signed up for a TikTok account. What Happened: Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the verified account created and Facebook has confirmed the account is real, TechCrunch reports. “Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tulsa World

Kim Komando: How to spot fake Russian social media accounts and posts

As the Russia-Ukraine War escalates, cable news ratings have skyrocketed. But look at what they’re showing you: social media posts and online influencers. There’s no question the Ukraine invasion is a social media war — the world’s first. Many TV interviews are with Ukrainians who are garnering large social media followings. TikTok is filled with video clips of bombing scenes and bomb shelters. They are shot on smartphones by citizens and shared directly with the world, bypassing traditional media outlets.
INTERNET
Fortune

Facebook parent Meta now says you actually can’t post ‘Death to Putin’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. clarified on Sunday that it is against the company’s user rules to share a post that “calls for the death of a head of state” — likely a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
INTERNET
KEYT

Irish regulator fines Facebook for privacy law violations

Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined Facebook’s parent company, Meta, 17 million euros, or about $19 million, for violating Europe’s privacy law. The regulator, the Data Protection Commission, has been investigating how Meta Platforms Inc. complied with the requirements of the law, known as General Data Protection Regulation, in how it handled personal data in 12 data breach notifications between June and December 2018. The agency said Tuesday that it found that Meta didn’t have the right measures in place to show it could protect EU users’ data. Meta said the fine is about record keeping practices from 2018 that it has since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Business Insider

448K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy