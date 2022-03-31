New judge named in NW Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine this week announced the appointment of Elizabeth J. Schuller, who has Toledo ties to the Napoleon Municipal Court in Henry County.

Ms. Schuller, of Napoleon, will assume office on April 25 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Amy Rosebrook, who was appointed to a different bench, the governor's office said. Ms. Schuller must run for election in 2023 for the full term, which commences Jan. 1, 2024.

Ms. Schuller received her law degree from the University of Toledo's College of Law, and undergraduate degree from UT. She also earned a baccalaureate certificate in legal assisting technology from the University of Toledo Community and Technical College, the governor's office said.

Ms. Schuller began her career in law as an attorney and partner at Fisher & Schuller, Ltd. / Schuller & Associates where she worked for six years before transitioning to the role of staff attorney for UAW Legal Services Plan. Ms. Schuller is also a credentialed contract mediator for Northwest Ohio Court Mediation Services, which covers a six-county area. Since 2011, Ms. Schuller has been a managing attorney for UAW FCA-Ford-General Motors Legal Service Plan (formerly UAW Legal Services Plan).