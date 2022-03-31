ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

New judge named in NW Ohio

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4D1E_0evhhx1T00

Gov. Mike DeWine this week announced the appointment of Elizabeth J. Schuller, who has Toledo ties to the Napoleon Municipal Court in Henry County.

Ms. Schuller, of Napoleon, will assume office on April 25 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Amy Rosebrook, who was appointed to a different bench, the governor's office said. Ms. Schuller must run for election in 2023 for the full term, which commences Jan. 1, 2024.

Ms. Schuller received her law degree from the University of Toledo's College of Law, and undergraduate degree from UT. She also earned a baccalaureate certificate in legal assisting technology from the University of Toledo Community and Technical College, the governor's office said.

Ms. Schuller began her career in law as an attorney and partner at Fisher & Schuller, Ltd. / Schuller & Associates where she worked for six years before transitioning to the role of staff attorney for UAW Legal Services Plan. Ms. Schuller is also a credentialed contract mediator for Northwest Ohio Court Mediation Services, which covers a six-county area. Since 2011, Ms. Schuller has been a managing attorney for UAW FCA-Ford-General Motors Legal Service Plan (formerly UAW Legal Services Plan).

Comments / 1

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

What you need to know about Ohio's 'Constitutional Carry' law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The newly signed law that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun goes into effect on June 12. The law also eliminates required training and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Henry County, OH
Government
County
Henry County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Napoleon, OH
Napoleon, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Lima News

Ohio legislature passes limits on OT pay

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Legislation to exempt employers from paying overtime to workers for commuting and checking messages off-hours is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final Ohio Senate vote Wednesday. Senate Bill 47 passed a Senate concurrence vote by a party-line 25-8 vote, with Republicans voting in favor and...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
The Blade

Family attended photo shoot just hours before fatal Fulton Co. crash

DELTA, Ohio — When photographer Rhea Harris met with a family of five for a photo shoot on Saturday, she didn’t think it would be the last time she’d ever see them. But later that night, the father and one son died on impact in a car crash. The two other children died in the hospital the next day, and the mother died one day after that.
DELTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Of Law#Ut#Uaw Legal Services Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo mourns loss of skunk named Fabreeze

POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo is mourning the loss of its skunk named Fabreeze. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium posted on Facebook Friday that the zoo's care team decided to humanely euthanize Fabreeze on Monday due to a recent decline in his health. Zoo staff members found Fabreeze...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy