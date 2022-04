A 16-year-old invited to watch her father participate in a risky base jump from a San Diego high-rise instead witnessed the 48-year-old plummet to his death, local authorities said.The man, who had intended to parachute from a 23-storey apartment complex in the University Section of San Diego, died late on Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.His identity was not immediately released.Police arrived on the scene after a person in the area called about hearing what was described as a loud pop. The newspaper reported that a witness to the tragic accident found the victim bleeding on the ground.He was...

