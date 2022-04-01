First Friday Concert To Feature UIS’ Logan Campbell

The Aiken Land Conservancy will host a special evening of music ranging “From Mozart to Motown” at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church on Friday. Broadway veteran Russell Joel Brown will present a high-energy performance encompassing classical, spiritual, Broadway, jazz, blues, country, African, R&B, rock, and gospel music. Brown is...
UTICA — Creative Concerts and Saranac Brewery will present hit 1990s alt-rockers Stone Temple Pilots for the first concert of the 2022 Saranac Thursdays season on Thursday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at 830 Varick St. Tickets are $40 and go on sale to the general public Friday, March...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Alive After Five concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Friday's concert will feature special guest Brittany Atterberry, known as the "Saxtress." The Cleveland, Ohio-based saxophonist will perform soul and jazz music. Big O's Famous...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Calling all street performers and food vendors!. Downtown Greensboro Incorporates needs the community’s help as the return of the First Friday Night Live concert series of the season is just a week away, April 1. Applications are online right now for those interested in performing...
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven’s Spring Concert Series is set to start this Friday. True Soul will be kicking off the series. Along with live music, food trucks will be there to serve up some grub. Make sure to bring blankets & lawn chairs to the event. The event is […]
Shazam will now help users find out who is playing and where you can see them. Today, the music discovery app has launched a suite of new features that will help fans find local shows for artists. By simply Shazaming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app or...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another group in Chicago is coming together to raise money for Ukrainians.The Juliani Ensemble and Primitive Gallery Chicago are hosting a chamber music benefit concert Sunday at 3 p.m.The money will go to the International Rescue Committee which is helping Ukrainians get food, water, shelter, and healthcare.In-person tickets are $150 while access to the live stream is $75.Additional information can be found at julianiensemble.org.
As Prince might have sung, “All hail the new king in town.”. Matt Markoff sits in the back corner of the Chandler Cafe, dressed in a yellow and black Wu-Tang Clan jacket that he personally received from members of the hip-hop group. He sticks out amid the crowd of impatient-looking young professionals who sit at their respective tables, conducting morning business on their smartphones or tablets. Nobody has any clue that this man dressed in the finest of hip-hop threads is one of the forces behind “Bath Salts” by Jay-Z, Nas, and the late DMX.
