First Friday Concert To Feature UIS’ Logan Campbell

As Prince might have sung, “All hail the new king in town.”. Matt Markoff sits in the back corner of the Chandler Cafe, dressed in a yellow and black Wu-Tang Clan jacket that he personally received from members of the hip-hop group. He sticks out amid the crowd of impatient-looking young professionals who sit at their respective tables, conducting morning business on their smartphones or tablets. Nobody has any clue that this man dressed in the finest of hip-hop threads is one of the forces behind “Bath Salts” by Jay-Z, Nas, and the late DMX.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO