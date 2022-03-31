ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central North Carolina. A funnel cloud was reported near RDU. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

