Knoxville, TN

Hogs Hit the Road for Two Away Matches This Weekend

By Drew Watzke
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Men’s Tennis (10-10, 1-6) is preparing for an SEC road trip as the Hogs will take on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 4-3) in Knoxville on Friday and then the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-14, 0-6) in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. Tennessee will complete...

