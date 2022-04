As if PlayStation Plus subscribers didn't already have enough information to take in this week following PlayStation's reveal of new membership options, it appears the free PlayStation Plus games included in April's lineup have leaked. Three games have been listed as the contenders for April's free titles with Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated supposedly going to be free next month. PlayStation has not yet confirmed these details, but the official announcement shouldn't be far away now that we're nearing the end of the month and reports like these are surfacing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO