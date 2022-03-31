Weirton Water Plant receives over $20M for upgrades

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Weirton Water Plant is receiving congressional directed spending dollars to upgrade their facility.

More than $22 Million will go to help increase the city’s water treatment system’s capacity.

They are going to be upgrading the plant’s capacity from four million gallons a day to.. to an eight million a day.

Plant officials say what is so important about this money is it doesn’t require any pay back requirements.

“By getting that we can reduce the total dollar outlay that the residence would have to pay in their bills in order to address the debt service generated by the upgrades so it lightens the burden on every water customer by reducing the cost.” A.D. Mastrantoni – Weirton Utilities Director

He said they are shovel ready and hopes to get bids on this project by the end of the year or early next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.