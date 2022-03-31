ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Weirton Water Plant receives over $20M for upgrades

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNm0H_0evhfJnf00

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Weirton Water Plant is receiving congressional directed spending dollars to upgrade their facility.

More than $22 Million will go to help increase the city’s water treatment system’s capacity.

They are going to be upgrading the plant’s capacity from four million gallons a day to.. to an eight million a day.

Plant officials say what is so important about this money is it doesn’t require any pay back requirements.

“By getting that we can reduce the total dollar outlay that the residence would have to pay in their bills in order to address the debt service generated by the upgrades so it lightens the burden on every water customer by reducing the cost.”

A.D. Mastrantoni – Weirton Utilities Director

He said they are shovel ready and hopes to get bids on this project by the end of the year or early next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News

29K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

7M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTRF- 7News

Italian company holds groundbreaking today in Weirton

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Italian firm Gruppo Fanti held a groundbreaking ceremony today in Weirton. Gruppo Fanti, a metal packaging manufacturing company headquartered in Bologna, Italy, will open its first U.S.-based plant in Weirton, says the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. Fanti plans to invest $30 million into the Brooke County operation. Fanti […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Is the cracker plant still coming to Belmont County?

BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Is the ethane cracker plant still coming to Belmont County?  It’s the question that many would like an answer to.  PTTGC America said yes when 7News asked on Wednesday. So, that brings another question, where does the project stand? Dan Williamson, a spokesperson for PTTGC America, said it is currently in […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WVU officially purchases former Mylan plant

The former Mylan pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Morgantown has been purchased by West Virginia University. The transfer, at a purchase price of $1, comes after the University signed a memorandum of understanding with Viatris last year to pursue a potential transfer of the former Mylan facility. The finalization of the purchase agreement is intended by […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas Park receives $700K for sewer upgrades

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — With the passage of the government spending bill, the city of Pinellas Park will receive more than half a million dollars for sewer upgrades. The move comes as Congress passed a $1.5 trillion budget in which millions of dollars will be allocated in different grants and programs.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Industry
Weirton, WV
Sports
Weirton, WV
Business
Weirton, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor vetoes split of health department

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed a bill that would have split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate agencies. The Governor says he’s committed to improving the DHHR but first wants a review of its issues, bottlenecks, and inefficiencies. Under the bill, the DHHR would have been divided into the […]
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Officials show off “The Port of West Virginia”

FOLLANSBEE, W. Va. (WTRF) For years, it’s simply been the riverfront around the Follansbee area. But now, it’s The Port of West Virginia. On Wednesday, officials hosted a day-long event they termed an economic development forum. They describe the port as “perfectly situated on the epicenter of steel country.” They plan to build a Midwest […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTOK-TV

Stonewall finishing water upgrade project

STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - A water upgrade project in Stonewall is being completed. Any customer between the areas of Dollar General on Erwin Road and Alice Avenue who loses water pressure or has no service is under a Boil Water Notice until tests indicate boiling is not necessary. If you...
STONEWALL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Uban Construction#The Weirton Water Plant
Portland Tribune

Estacada plans new water reservoir and sewer plant

Added infrastructure needed because of city's growth; customer fees won't be raised. Estacada is moving closer to adding a new water reservoir and replacing its aging wastewater treatment plant, both to accommodate the city's growth. The new reservoir, Estacada's fifth, will add redundancy and extra water storage as the city...
ESTACADA, OR
Hutch Post

Local Tyson plants receive environmental recognition

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson and South Hutchinson Tyson Foods plants are among 44 Tyson facilities that have been recognized by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for their positive environmental impact. The environmental recognition awards recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Connecticut Post

Fairfield selectmen approve $700K for water pollution plant

FAIRFIELD — More than $700,000 was recently approved to cover work and equipment at the water pollution plant. The money the Board of Selectmen approved will be used to complete the micro-grid project, as well as replace the compost agitator and dolly at the Waste Water Treatment Facility. John...
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
KGMI

Lummi Nation to receive funding for renewable energy upgrades

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Lummi Nation has been chosen to receive funding for renewable energy. The U.S. Department of Energy announced Monday, March 21st, that it will invest nearly $9 million into helping 13 tribal communities improve their energy security. The Lummi Nation and Muckleshoot Indian Tribe in...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOV 9

Truck crashes into bank in Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — United Bank on the corner of Main St. and Marland Heights Road is heavily damaged after a truck crashed into it. Hancock County response units receiving the call just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday night. The driver was taken to the Weirton Medical Center via ambulance...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Italian manufacturing company opening its first US based plant in Weirton

WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF)-A manufacturing company from halfway across the world is expanding to the US, and it’s building its first location in the Northern Panhandle.   “It’s a massive operation here that’s going to take place.” Harold Miller, Weirton Mayor This open industrial space in Weirton is turning into the future home for Gruppo Fanti’s first […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steenrod Elementary receives $42,000 from city

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Steenrod Elementary School received a large donation from the City of Wheeling. City officials gave $42,000 for their playground project which will also be open to the community when school is not in session. Councilmembers said playgrounds are such an important part of a child’s developmental process.School officials said this wouldn’t be […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Second COVID-19 booster vaccine available in the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The second COVID-19 booster shot is now available for those who qualify.   ***Find a vaccination clinic near you*** As the number of active cases in West Virginia continues to decrease, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is working quickly to keep the numbers down.   Administrator Howard Gamble says just like most vaccine, it takes […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pinwheels have been placed at the Jefferson County Courthouse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Jefferson County students, and community leaders came together to bring awareness to Child Abuse with Pinwheels all around the courthouse. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and A Caring Place, Child Advocacy Center along with 4th and 2nd grade students from Buckeye Local Middle School and McKinley Stem Academy helped place […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy