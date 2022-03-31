ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Trout stocking ramps up ahead of April 1st, Season Opening Day

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5jTn_0evhfEO200

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the trout fishing season is right around the corner, and the DEC has already begun to stock the waters with over a million trout.

Fishing in New York State is a highly anticipated, world-class experience that brings seasoned and amateur anglers to our waters in every corner of the State every spring. DEC’s extensive fish stocking efforts throughout the State are certain to complement our existing healthy fisheries and make the upcoming harvest season a success.

Basil Seggos – DEC Commissioner
DEC stocking over 1.8 million trout across New York to prepare for year-round fishing

Today, workers from the Bath Hatchery and BOCES student volunteers were busy stocking rivers around Corning. Charles Wlasniewski, a Fish Culturist working out of the Bath Hatchery expressed excitement about the upcoming season, saying that he was looking forward to wading into the stream he grew up near. He had a few words of advice for would-be anglers.

Just go let a line, and go have some fun fishing in New York. We have a lot of great fishing opportunity, and you’re doing yourself an injustice if you’re not out there enjoying this resource that we provide.

Charles Wlasniewski – Fish Culturist, Bath Hatchery

While trout fishing is a year-round activity in New York State, catch and release ends on April 1 and anglers can begin to harvest the trout they catch until October 15.

The DEC launched an interactive Trout fishing map last year so anglers can find the best place to fish and get information on stock, fishing access, season dates and regulations. You can find the map here: Trout Stream Fishing Map User Guide

Happy fishing!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

671K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
96.9 WOUR

Have You Seen This On Your New York State Trees? Destroy It!

Last Summer the New York Department of Conservation gave New Yorkers specific orders! If you see it, kill it! Officials were referring to the Spotted Lantern Fly! This insect invaded our state and started devouring our trees and crops! Now the NYDEC has new orders for us. If you see...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Fish Stocking#Dec#State#The Bath Hatchery#Boces
96.1 The Breeze

The Largest Home for Sale in Western New York

We all have our wishlist when it comes to buying a new home. Location, school district, style, number of bedrooms, a garage, and maybe a pool are all things that come to mind. And sometimes, the size of the home comes into play. According to the website Movoto.com, the average...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Mix 103.9

Sold! Morey’s Restaurant To Be Replaced By Another Oneonta Restaurant

If there's one message that the COVID pandemic has taught us it's that change is inevitable and we'd better get used to it. Long established businesses closed their doors, people changed careers, and personal priorities shifted for many. During times of great change like the one we're in, we can expect to see a lot of changes in the business landscape.
WETM 18 News

Golf Courses Opening Soon Weather Dependent

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As spring is here we approach golf season. But if you are looking to go out and play you may want to look up when your favorite course opens for the season. The Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira will be closed to the public until the grounds dry out and workers […]
ELMIRA, NY
WWLP 22News

Adirondacks visitors warned of avalanches following recent hiker death

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Visitors to the Adirondacks are being warned of avalanche risks following the death of a hiker in mid-March. On March 24, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised all backcountry users in the Adirondacks of the risks for avalanches following mild temperatures and high winds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Kids can fish for stocked trout

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On April 3, children 13 and under will get an exclusive chance to hook stocked trout and take home up to three. The second annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Alpine Bible Camp near Mount Hope features three 90-minute sessions. Children must be accompanied by an adult and should bring their own tackle.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
Bladen Journal

Wild turkey season opens in NC on April 2

RALEIGH – Wild turkey hunting season opens in North Carolina on April 2. The youth season is April 2-8, and the statewide season is April 9-May 7. Hunters are limited to two turkeys for the season, only one of which may be taken during the youth season. Chris Kreh,...
LIFESTYLE
WETM 18 News

Alive After Five Concert Series announces summer 2022 schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development, Inc has announced the Alive After Five Concert Series schedule for this summer. EDD will host free family-friendly concerts all summer long. Shows will start at 5:05 p.m. in and around the City of Elmira. The events will start on May 20 at Los Panchos and Roundin Third. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Trucking company indicted for illegally dumping hazards in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Thursday the indictment of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie) and its Vice President, Harold Young. According to the DEC, Cross Tie is accused of illegally dumping environmentally dangerous and hazardous material in Chenango […]
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy