San Angelo, TX

Howard College is Introducing Future Students to Program Opportunities

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago
Howard College will be hosting an Open House on Friday, April 1 between 10:00am and 2:00pm. Among those who will be Presenting fun activities related to their fields will be program leaders for Health Professions and Career Technical Education programs like Criminal Justice, Information Technology, HVAC/R and others. They will showcase their fields and encourage interest in their programs.

It is encouraged that students of all ages join in on the event to learn more about the career that interests them and all the possibilities for their future awaiting them at Howard College. Tours will occur every half hour beginning at 10:30 am which will include a visit to the new Builders of San Angelo Workshop, the Cosmetology Salon, and the new Electrician Training Program space. Along with this there will be Admissions, advising, and financial aid advisors ready and willing to aid students in completing the next steps to an already bright future.

“Whether a student needs to complete their GED, wants to start a new career, or is ready to upskill for a promotion in their current field, Howard College has a place for you!” said Pam Callan, Executive Dean.

This event also offers a great opportunity for current Highschool students wanting to get a head start in their college career and begin taking prerequisite dual credit classes.

It is never too late or too early to take that first step.

