Lubbock, TX

Prostitution Sting in Lubbock Yields 10 Arrests

By James Bouligny
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK – The Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Transportation, and Department of Homeland Security conducted a prostitution sting in Lubbock that ended with ten individuals apprehended.

According to information from the Lubbock Police Department:

James Christopher Coleman was arrested for solicitation of a prostitute and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Eugene Moore was arrested on a warrant and solicitation of a prostitute.

Latrail Rashun Watson was arrested for solicitation and resisting arrest.

Michael Todd McKenzie was arrested for promotion of a prostitute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and a warrant.

Royce Quintero Jr, Zachary Paul Martin, Reginald Jeramine Hedrix, Marc Anthony Solis, Christian Jesus Ruiz, Derek Douglas Skipper, and Liu Yun were all arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

In addition to the arrests, eight females were identified as a possible victims of human trafficking.

