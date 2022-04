(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- On Saturday, March 19, the Plainfield Symphony Orchestra will present their next in-person as well as live-stream concert entitled “Fond Farewells” led by Maestro Charles Prince. The program begins at at 3:00pm and will feature symphonies by two musical giants, Haydn and Schubert as well as a long-awaited tribute to three musical colleagues they lost over the past two years. The concert takes place at the Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church (716 Watchung Avenue) in Plainfield, New Jersey.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO