Norman Reedus says he will be emotional about the end of ‘The Walking Dead’.

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has questioned AMC’s decision to announce his character’s spin-off ahead of the finale.Earlier this month, it was announced that two main stars would be appearing in a new spin-off that will be based in New York.While many fans were left excited by the project announcement, they expressed confusion as to why it would be announced during part two of The Walking Dead’s final season, which has been split into three parts.The news confirms that these characters will make it out of the final season alive – and we’ve hidden who will join Negan...

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO