Norman Reedus says he will be emotional about the end of ‘The Walking Dead’.

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus will be emotional about the end of ‘The Walking Dead’. The 53-year-old actor admitted that he will end his time on the AMC series - where he has played Daryl Dixon on the show that has run 11 seasons - “on the bathroom floor with a martini and...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Radar Online.com

Norman Reedus' Son Mingus Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct, Sentenced to 5 Counseling Sessions

Mingus Reedus, the son of Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from an incident in late 2021. The 22-year-old was ordered to complete five private counseling sessions on Wednesday, months after being accused of punching an unknown woman “in the face” at Manhattan's San Gennaro street festival in September. It was reported that police noticed an injury below her eye.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

The Walking Dead missed an opportunity to acknowledge Rick Grimes in season 11 – and fans are gutted

This post contains mild spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 12 'The Lucky Ones'. Turn back now to avoid spoilers!. It's been three and a half years since Rick Grimes was whisked off in a helicopter in The Walking Dead's ninth season, and even longer within the show itself given the time jump that happened seconds after. The character is never far away from fans' minds, which is perhaps why everyone was so disappointed when the new season 11 episode missed an opportunity to mention him onscreen.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Norman Reeds suffers head injury while filming The Walking Dead

Fans of The Walking Dead are reaching out to Norman Reedus after it was revealed that the actor has suffered a head injury while filming the hugely popular apocalypse show. Norman’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen has released a statement updating the public on his condition, telling Deadline: "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan questions AMC’s decision to ‘spoil’ final season with spin-off news

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has questioned AMC’s decision to announce his character’s spin-off ahead of the finale.Earlier this month, it was announced that two main stars would be appearing in a new spin-off that will be based in New York.While many fans were left excited by the project announcement, they expressed confusion as to why it would be announced during part two of The Walking Dead’s final season, which has been split into three parts.The news confirms that these characters will make it out of the final season alive – and we’ve hidden who will join Negan...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Aaron Replaces Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes meets Governor Milton and her New World Order in the comic books, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who gives Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) the grand tour of Alexandria on The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 12, ambitious Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) arranges meetings with the leaders of the allied communities: Aaron of Alexandria, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) of Hilltop, and Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) of Oceanside. Hornsby plans an expansion of the Commonwealth empire, but the joint agreement hinges on Maggie's approval — if Hilltop declines the offer, so does Oceanside, and the Commonwealth cuts off Alexandria from its resources and supplies.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Lori, Carl And Judith Grimes Actors Share Fun Pic Together, But Does It Count As A Reunion?

As The Walking Dead lurches forward towards the end of its eleven-season run, fans are still waiting for answers about what happened to Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, while still pulling for Cailey Fleming’s Judith to make it through to hopefully reunite with both him and Danai Gurira’s Michonne. While it’s still completely unknown how any of that will pan out, considering the Rick-centered movie sitch still hasn’t come to fruition, the rest of the Grimes family recently came together off-screen for a lovely sort-of-a-reunion, and there’s thankfully some visual evidence!
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Star in 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead universe is expanding once more. Longtime stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are set to lead a new spinoff series, Isle of the Dead, AMC announced Monday. Set in the Walking Dead world, Cohan and Morgan reprise their beloved characters, Maggie and Negan. The first season, consisting of six episodes, is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Who's Deanna? The Walking Dead Reveals Link to Governor Pamela Milton

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. "Who's Deanna?" asks Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) when arriving at the Alexandria Safe-Zone in Season 5 of The Walking Dead. Led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the group of zombie apocalypse survivors soon find out when they meet Reg (Steve Coulter) and Deanna Monroe (Tovah Feldshuh): the first leader of Alexandria. Years later, when Daryl (Norman Reedus) reminisces about Deanna in "The Lucky Ones," it's revealed she knew Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) of Ohio's Commonwealth community.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Prequel Just Cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Samantha Smith's Replacements As John And Mary Winchester

Supernatural may have ended on The CW back in 2020, but the hunter legacy is living on. It was recently announced that the network gave a pilot order to The Winchesters, a prequel that follows John and Mary Winchester on their own hunting adventures and love story, told from Dean’s perspective. The show comes from SPN’s own Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles, and now the project has found its two new leads.
TV SERIES
BET

‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley's cause of death has been revealed. Moseley was found dead two months ago in Stockbridge, Georgia. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Moseley, who portrayed one of the show’s zombies, died of a gunshot to the head. It is still pending whether the actor's death was an accident or a suicide, officials report per the documents.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: "Beside the Dying Fire" Turns 10

"This isn't a democracy anymore," warned Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to end Season 2 of The Walking Dead. In the second season finale, "Beside the Dying Fire," Rick and Carl (Chandler Riggs) return to the Greene family farm after putting down an erratic Shane (Jon Bernthal) — twice. The gunshot attracts a horde of walkers towards the Greene family farm, imperiling a pregnant Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Rick's group of Atlanta survivors who spent the season hunkered down on the farm. By the end of it, Jimmy (James Allen McCune) and Patricia (Jane McNeill) are dead, torn apart by zombies. But the Ricktatorship lives.
TV SERIES
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Star Norman Reedus Cancels Convention Appearance After Suffering A Concussion In On-Set Accident

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus had to change his plans for the weekend after suffering a concussion in an on-set accident while filming the hit zombie drama. Reedus had previously been scheduled to spend the weekend mingling with throngs of adoring fans as they celebrated the final season of the show at Atlanta's Fandemic Tour convention prior to the shocking accident.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Wraps Filming on Final Season

That's a series wrap on The Walking Dead. After 177 episodes, 12 years, and 11 seasons, filming has ended on the eleventh and final season of the AMC zombie drama. Cast and crew announced the official series finale wrap on March 30, marking the last day of shooting with photos from the set. In 2020, AMC Networks announced the flagship series of the Walking Dead Universe would conclude with an expanded 24-episode finale season to air in 2021 and 2022. A global pandemic and a 13-month shoot later, cameras rolled for the last time on The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

13 Things You Might’ve Missed in the ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7B Trailer (VIDEO)

It seems fair to say that after AMC released the trailer for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season, anticipation for the next batch of installments is at an all-time high. Between the upcoming war between former best friends Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and Madison Clark’s (Kim Dickens) return to the show, there’s plenty to get excited about.
TV SERIES
