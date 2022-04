President Joe Biden on Friday cast the latest figures on the U.S. jobs market as encouraging for Americans’ concerns about inflation. The March nonfarm payrolls report showed the American economy added 431,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.6% from 3.8% and the percentage of people in the labor force edging up to a new pandemic high of 62.4% from 62.3%.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO