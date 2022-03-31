Students injured, 2 serious after school bus crash near Ocala

A Florida teacher was found unresponsive by police and sent to the hospital after she was allegedly attacked by her 5-year-old student, NBC Los Angeles reports. Trisha Meadows, a longtime teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary School, was sent to the hospital and later discharged after a 5-year-old student attacked her with their hands and feet, authorities said. As reported by local outlet WSVN, the incident began when the 5-year-old, who has special needs, and another 4-year-old student started throwing objects around the classroom and toppling over chairs. Meadows intervened and brought the 5-year-old to the “cool down room,” which is when they reportedly attacked her.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO