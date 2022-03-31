[VIDEO] "KPOP" The Musical Coming to Broadway this Fall

Music lovers will enjoy Hallmark Channel’s newest film, Just One Kiss. Featuring Broadway stars Krysta Rodriguez and Santino Fontana, the film finds its two stars—who are total opposites—running into each other time and time again. As they get to know each other better with every encounter, they begin to fall in love. What they don’t know is that their mothers have been scheming to get them together. Playing a lounge singer in the film, look for Fontana to croon classics like “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” and “New York, New York” while he and Rodriguez duet on “Fly Me to the Moon” and one of my favorite classic tunes, “Something Stupid.”
