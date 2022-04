The Los Angeles Rams came into the offseason looking to find a way to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls. A couple of teams have made it back, in the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, but neither were able to repeat as champs. It’s obviously a big challenge. Teams and players can naturally get complacent after winning a title. There are usually a number of big-name free agents who will be looking for paydays, ultimately heading out of town. The number of reasons why it is so difficult goes on and on. Yet, the Rams aren’t listening to all that noise. They are going all-in, again in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO