Two of the things I love most in the world —Wichita restaurant history and retro dishware — recently came together, and I was able to make a pretty exciting purchase. You might recall the story I wrote a couple of weeks ago about the original sign from Wichita’s once-popular Portobello Road restaurant, which had turned up at a local estate sale. The sign had been acquired by Andy Solter, who’d been the original contractor when Portobello Road was being built in the early 1970s. When the restaurant at 504 S. Bluff, near Kellogg and Oliver, closed in 1996 to make way for Kellogg expansion, Solter was able to snag the sign.

