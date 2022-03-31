Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Polk; Sumter PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT CITRUS...SUMTER...EASTERN PASCO EASTERN HERNANDO...EASTERN LEVY AND POLK COUNTIES At 533 AM EDT, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate fog is reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Plant City, Winter Haven, Haines City, Bartow, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Williston, Bushnell, Bronson, Beverly Hills, St. Leo, East Bronson, Zephyrhills South and Williston Municipal Airport. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
