Coleman, MI

Fire razes Robinson Industries plant in Coleman, company vows to rebuild

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
COLEMAN, MI — An early morning fire has razed a Midland County-based plastics manufacturing plant. The plant’s owners, however, are vowing to rebuild. The fire at Robinson Industries Inc., 3051 W. Curtis Road in Coleman, was reported at 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. The fire resulted in extensive losses at...

