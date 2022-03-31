Severe Weather Statement issued for Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland; York INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent over inland locations and 25 to 30 percent closer to the coast this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average 15 to 20 mph...with gusts up to 30 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across central and eastern Virginia. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.

AMELIA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO