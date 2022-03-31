Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible. For the High Surf Advisory, large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO