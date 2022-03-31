ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Polk; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Citrus, Sumter, eastern Pasco, eastern Hernando, western Hardee, Manatee, Hillsborough, western Polk, western DeSoto and Sarasota Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wildwood to Riverview to 10 miles south of Gulf Gate Estates. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Lakeland, North Port, Sarasota, Bradenton, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Bartow, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lutz, St. Leo, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota and Zephyrhills South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM AND JASPER COUNTIES At 1137 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Keller, or 10 miles southwest of Coffee Bluff, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Pooler, Richmond Hill, Bellinger Hill Area, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, Savannah International Airport and I-16/I-95 Interchange. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<45 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING A combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will lead to increased fire danger across southeastern NC this afternoon and again on Sunday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Callahan and southern Shackelford Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mccarty Lake, or near Albany, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albany, Moran, Putnam, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Us-283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line, Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line and I-20 Near The Callahan- Eastland County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 317 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed this morning over portions of South Texas. Visibilities could fall to 1/4 mile or less at times. The fog should dissipate shortly after sunrise. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible. For the High Surf Advisory, large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, Inland Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Polk; Sumter PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT CITRUS...SUMTER...EASTERN PASCO EASTERN HERNANDO...EASTERN LEVY AND POLK COUNTIES At 533 AM EDT, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate fog is reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Plant City, Winter Haven, Haines City, Bartow, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Williston, Bushnell, Bronson, Beverly Hills, St. Leo, East Bronson, Zephyrhills South and Williston Municipal Airport. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 16 to 23 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts between 55 to 65 mph possible near beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible, but should remain rather isolated. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is patchy in nature, resulting in rapid fluctuations in visibilities over short distances.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; West Cameron DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is patchy in nature, resulting in rapid fluctuations in visibilities over short distances.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury Very High Fire Danger Today The combination of gusty west to northwest winds, low relative humidity, mild temperatures, and very dry vegetation will result in very high fire danger today. While conditions may fall just short of official Red Flag Warning criteria, near-critical to perhaps brief critical fire weather conditions are likely this afternoon and early evening. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago PATCHY DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense freezing fog will continue across parts of northern Illinois through daybreak and produce localized visibility as low as one quarter mile. As of 5 AM CDT, freezing fog was reported in the Joliet, Aurora, and Harvard areas. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. Any freezing fog that is especially dense may contribute to the development of icy spots on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the freezing fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should erode between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around Montecito Monday night through Tuesday evening. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

