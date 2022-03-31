ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

THURSDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports positivity rate of 3%

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkK2p_0evhVjGV00

The state of Missouri reported 585 new and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The state health department is reporting a 148 seven-day coronavirus case average (1,038 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting). The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days.

The dashboard reported 349 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 236 probable cases identified in antigen testing from Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 1,132,342 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 279,379 probable cases.

The state added four deaths for 16,143 total and one death was removed from the probable deaths for 3,850.

Missouri's new cases are down 12.6% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases go down nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 3% for the last week. A higher positivity rate suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

Monroe (3), Boone (27), Osage (39) and Morgan (40) counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

The state reports that 8.12% (no change for Thursday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections. The state is reporting 282,126 breakthrough cases out of 3,473,012 fully vaccinated people. The state has reported 1,922 breakthrough deaths.

Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

The state reported Monday that 56.6% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending down, with the state reporting 23% of total inpatient capacity and 28% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 29% and 45% in Central Missouri, respectively. The state is reporting 505 patient hospitalizations. There are currently 73 patients in Missouri ICUs. The hospital status for all of Missouri is on a three-day delay, the latest information is from Monday.

The post THURSDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports positivity rate of 3% appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Best counties to retire to in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Missourians
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

66 baby goats born at Kansas farm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead. Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1. The farm is located […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy