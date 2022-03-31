Play Hard, Live Clean campaign encourages mindfulness and kindness in schools
By Diane Lee GCHD PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER
WVNews
2 days ago
OAKLAND — Elementary and middle school students recently completed the second Play Hard, Live Clean challenge of the school year. At the elementary level, students engaged in at least 10 mindfulness exercises in a two-week period. These included things like drawing a picture of a happy memory, writing a note to...
The news is pretty deflating sometimes. But here's a little reminder that in real life, people are mostly nice.Driving the news: Johnston schools is undergoing a 12-week "Be Kind Campaign," after noticing divisiveness in the community.Some of the district's schools have had to dedicate Monday mornings to deal with social media drama that happened over the weekend. And even the district's own school board meetings have put some on edge.What they're doing: From TikToks to handwritten notes, students and staff are putting out messages of kindness for the next three months.When students return from spring break, clothespins with their messages of kindness will be passed out to clip to their backpacks.Will it work? Back in 2014, a Harvard researcher shared with the Washington Post five ways to raise empathetic kids, including expanding your child's circle of concern and making caring for others a priority.The bottom line: Sometimes, it's the little reminders that make a difference.
First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. They have chosen to celebrate this milestone all year long by doing something each month that will honor their history, but more importantly be looking toward future, giving back to the community and inspire community involvement. The first of these activities is the “Be the “I” in Kind” campaign. The campaign kicked off this past Sunday, March 6th. The goal is to have 150 days where each member does a random act of kindness. An additional goal is to get the whole Cadillac community involved. The world really needs acts of kindness right now…how cool would it be if people did intentional acts of kindness for 150 days!
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except from within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rural school districts across the state are encouraged to apply for a new grant opportunity that will increase art access in their schools. The grant is being offered through the Idaho State Board of Education and the Idaho Commission on the Arts. It is being funded...
Governor Wolf announced on Saturday, March 19, and in advance of Fred Rodgers's birthday on March 20, that Pennsylvania's fourth annual 1-4-3 Day will take place on Monday, May 23. That date is the 143rd day of 2022.
While goals and dreams are important, it's important for kids to learn how to adapt their expectations. Life doesn't always go as planned. But we can use our challenges as stepping stones toward new, creative outcomes. Parents can be role models for embracing change, to show it isn't the end...
As far as physiological needs go, sleep is right up there with eating and exercising. But sometimes, making sure you get enough of it (and at a high quality) feels like a goal that's completely out of your control. Take, for instance, when you're a parent and your kids' sleep schedules seem to have a life of their own.
For as hard as the pandemic has been on everyone around the world these past few years, it’s been especially tough on children on the autism spectrum. But one way to cope with any extra stress or anxiety is to have the kids engage in play time to help develop motor skills, social skills and language development, said Dr. Jen Harstein, a children’s developmental psychologist who works with kids with autism daily.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With abundant sunshine in Harrison County Saturday, North Central West Virginia residents were looking forward to participating in more outdoor activities. Salem’s Richard Counts was watching his three children — 12-year-old Allison and 10-year-old Joseph and Caleb — practice for Harrison County PONY League...
A habit is a learned tendency to repeat past behavior. Overeating, exercising, meditating, and nail-biting can all be considered habits. Habits are automatic, goal-independent, and cued by specific context—including internal cues (e.g., hunger) and external cues (e.g., the time). Habits take time to form (from a couple of weeks...
I love having my three children and three grandchildren in my house. The truth is I have always loved a little chaos and a house filled with laughter, talking, and someone asking me to do something for them. My youngest is in her junior year of college and in a serious relationship with a boy who wants to live in Greenland. (Please tell me you all just said, “What?!” because I had the same reaction.) I recently asked her if she was thinking of moving out, and she said she would be with us until the end of college and probably another year after that. Now, although I was hoping she would stay until she was at least forty, (just kidding), I am not ready for all my children to be out of the house yet, but I know I must start preparing so I am not an emotional wreck. Anna Hoffman, PhD., a licensed psychologist at Thrive psychology in California says, “ Many caregivers will experience a sense of loss, loneliness, worry, and sadness when adult children leave the home.” She also goes on to say that parents can look at it as an opportunity to start a new chapter and experience new things. Here are some ideas I found to prepare for this in case you find yourself in the same situation.
The first yoga class always brings excitement. There’s a thrill in trying something new. It makes you say, ‘I’m going to keep doing this because I love how it feels. It makes me feel strong. It makes me happy!’
If you’re anything like me you probably wish you could see into the future or magically make your dreams come true. You may not be certain of what the future holds, but I am sure you’re hopeful that there are some good things in store. Everyone wants to be successful.
To manage the emotional stress of their career, nurses need to understand the different types of stress they may experience. Imagine that you are a nurse who has been working in the same hospital for several years. You love your job and feel passionate about helping others, but lately, you feel more stressed than usual.
