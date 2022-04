SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of suspects who police believe are connected to at least a half-dozen ATM thefts. Detectives say the group most recently targeted a pharmacy in South Seattle Thursday morning. Surveillance video shows the group use a pickup truck to smash through the doors of the pharmacy near Rainier Ave S and S Genesee St around 2 a.m. They then rammed the ATM until they were able to access the cash inside.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 DAYS AGO